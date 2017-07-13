Person struck by car during crash in Clayton

ST. LOUIS — Police are at the scene of a serious accident in Clayton. A person was hit by a car near the intersection of Meramac and Maryland in Clayton. The St. Louis County accident reconstruction team has been called to the area.

The condition of the pedestrian hit by the car is not known at this time. Police have not released any information about the driver of the vehicle. Investigators say the crash is not connected to a carjacking that happened near the Galleria mall at around the same time.

