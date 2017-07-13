× Tan-Tar-A resort in Lake of the Ozarks sold and renamed Margaritaville

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO – One of the largest resorts in Missouri has been sold and will be rebranded as Margaritaville. Renovations at Tan-Tar-A will begin immediately. The 500 room lakefront property will be transformed into a ‘casual-luxe’ destination. It will remain open during the phased conversion.

Tan-Tar-A was bought by Driftwood Acquisitions & Development. The company is a privately held investment firm specializing in the acquisition and development of hotel assets. The Margaritaville brand is an extension of Jimmy Buffet’s first retail store he opened in 1985 in Key West, Florida. Many of the stores, restaurants, a hotels are owned or franchised through the singer.

Driftwood Acquisitions & Development announced the rebranding of two high-profile resorts in the U.S. and Costa Rica Thursday.

“It’s a dream come true for us to partner with Margaritaville, as we help to rebrand Tan-Tar-A and Flamingo Beach,” said chief executive officer of DAD Carlos Rodriguez in a statement.”The Tan-Tar-A acquisition has helped us reach our 2017 growth goal already, just halfway through the year, and Flamingo Beach has been near and dear to my heart for a very long time. We’re excited to get underway, working together with the Margaritaville team to help travelers create unforgettable memories in the Midwest and Costa Rica.”

Tan-Tar-A Resort is a 500-room lakefront property spread across 1,150 miles of shoreline on Lake of the Ozarks, perfectly positioned to transport guests into Margaritaville’s vacation state of mind. Amenities include 27-holes of golf across two courses, a 103-slip marina, eight food and beverage venues, a full-service spa and salon, a fitness center, horseback and pony riding, and numerous sports facilities including tennis, basketball and beach volleyball courts. Indoor and outdoor pools are located throughout the property, as well as a 20,000 square-foot indoor waterpark.

