Third arrest made in mid-Missouri killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Authorities have arrested a man suspected of arguing with a homicide victim before he was abducted from a Columbia motel and killed.

Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Traughber, of OFallon, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. The Columbia Missourian reports that court records say Traughber had a pistol during a July 6 argument that officers are looking into as they investigate the death of 30-year-old Leon Wilder III, of Columbia.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw Wilder being forced into a pickup truck after an argument about money. Wilder was near death when he was found along a road near the Boone-Audrain county line.

Two people have been charged in the killing.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com