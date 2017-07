Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Three people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at a bar in the Carondelet neighborhood.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. at a bar located at the corner of S. Broadway and Robert Avenue.

A man suffered a graze wound to the leg and a woman was shot in the head. Both victims were conscious and breathing when they were transported to a hospital.

People at the saloon said the third victim drove themselves to the hospital.