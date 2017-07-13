Wash U. researchers design computer games to help children with hearing loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Researchers at Washington University have come up with a unique way to help children with hearing loss.

They created a new computer game software program as part of a study sponsored by the National Institute of Health. The program includes all sorts of games, including memory and listening games that help children ages six through 12 sharpen their listening, voice recognition, and lip reading skills.

The goal is to help children communicate more effectively with people who can hear and those with hearing loss. Even though the youngsters wear hearing aides and implants, they still struggle to hear, especially in noisy environments.

The games are already available for adults and will be available for children in about eighteen months. To learn more about them call 314-615-6338 or go online to www.clearworks4ears.com.