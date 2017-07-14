Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — You've heard of trashy fashion. These designs made entirely of duct tape and trash bags. It is all part of the 6th annual Garbage Bag Gala Saturday to benefit the Salvation Army's homeless services.

Saturday, July 15

Mercedes-Benz of St. Louis, located at 1048 Hampton Avenue

Tickets are $30 per person, or $50 for two tickets, and doors open at 7:30 p.m. The show begins at 8:30 p.m

Designers:

Ameli Skoglund Blaser

Alexis Cook

Anissa Curry

Models:

Brooke Meine

Taylor Rickey

Ashley Burgert

