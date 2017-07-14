ST. LOUIS — You've heard of trashy fashion. These designs made entirely of duct tape and trash bags. It is all part of the 6th annual Garbage Bag Gala Saturday to benefit the Salvation Army's homeless services.
6th Annual Garbage Bag Gala
Saturday, July 15
Mercedes-Benz of St. Louis, located at 1048 Hampton Avenue
Tickets are $30 per person, or $50 for two tickets, and doors open at 7:30 p.m. The show begins at 8:30 p.m
Designers:
Ameli Skoglund Blaser
Alexis Cook
Anissa Curry
Models:
Brooke Meine
Taylor Rickey
Ashley Burgert
.