Burglars break into north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS – Burglars break into a house overnight in north St. Louis.

The family who lived in the home on Lexington avenue near Warne avenue was out of town. The alleged thieves got away with TV’s and other electronics — and even took food out of the refrigerator.

Bawana Cook says, “It’s heartbreaking but it’s materialistic. I wasn’t here. Me and my kids are safe. I can buy TV’s and X-boxes and all that again, but it is sad that this is what the world is coming to.”

Neighbors noticed the break in and called the family back from vacation. Cook says, “The crime will lead her to move out of that neighborhood.”