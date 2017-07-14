× Fleeing Missouri man charged with crashing, injuring boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A suburban Kansas City man has been charged with crashing into another vehicle while fleeing from police and seriously injuring a 9-year-old boy.

Nineteen-year-old Kaveon Cottonham, of Grandview, was charged Thursday with four counts of second-degree assault and one count of leaving the scene of an accident. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say Cottonham fled when a Kansas City police vehicle attempted to pass him while responding to a call. The call had nothing to do with Cottonham, but a witness told police that Cottonham panicked because he thought the officer was trying to pull him over.

Records say Cottonham sped and ignored traffic signals before crashing. He then is accused of running away before his arrest. Cottonham denied involvement in the accident.