× Former St. Louis teacher sentenced for promoting prostitution

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A former suburban St. Louis Spanish teacher has been sentenced to probation for promoting prostitution.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 46-year-old Robert Wilson was sentenced to five years of probation and must perform 80 hours of community service. He must also register as a sex offender.

Wilson entered an Alford plea last month to a charge of promoting prostitution in the third degree. The plea means Wilson admits no guilt but agrees that prosecutors have evidence for a conviction.

Prosecutors claimed Wilson promoted the prostitution of two women and paid roughly 30 to 40 women for sex in the last three years.

Wilson was a Spanish teacher at Hixson Middle School in Webster Groves, Missouri, when he was arrested last yer. He no longer works there.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch