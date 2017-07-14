Front Row with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo._ It's Friday and time to check in with Kevin Johnson from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Blender Blog music critic gives us the scoop on who's coming to town!
- Mary J. Blige, Sept. 13, Fox Theatre
- 'The Colors of Christmas' with Peabo Bryson, Ruben Studdard, Jody Watley, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., Dec. 16, Lindenwood University`s J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
- Whitney Cummings, Oct. 17, the Pageant
- Leslie Odom Jr. with the St. Louis Symphony, Dec. 3, Powell Hall
- Sherri Shepherd, Sept. 15-16, Helium Comedy Club
- Lee DeWyze, the Monocle, Aug. 18
- Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Sept. 11, the Pageant
- Nick Lowe`s Quality Rock and Roll Revue, Oct. 24, Delmar Hall
- Flo Rida, Family Arena, Friday, Now Night Out
- Dr. Zhivegas, Friday-Saturday, Old Rock House, tribute to Purple Rain
- Killer Queen, Family Arena, Saturday
- Sam Lewis, Sunday, Old Rock House
- Matthew Sweet, Sunday, Blueberry Hill
- All Time Low, Tuesday, the Pageant
- Steve Martin and Martin Short, An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, Thursday, Fox Theatre
- Waka Flocka, Thursday, the Pageant