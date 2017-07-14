Girls On The Run SoleMate Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo._ What a way to celebrate your 50th birthday! A board member of the group Girls on The Run has an ambitious athletic idea that links Chicago and St. Louis called, the SoleMate Challenge.

David Pakorny and Courtney Berg joined us in the FOX 2 studio to explain.

Route Detail:

July 22 Cardinals at Cubs game Wrigley Field

July 23 Run BigTen 10k Grant Park Chicago

July 23 Chicago to Morris

July 24 Morris to Lincoln

July 25 Lincoln to Litchfield

July 26 Litchfield past Arch, Busch Stadium, GOTRSTL office to Kirkwood

July 27 Kirkwood to Hermann

July 28 Hermann to Rocheport

July 28 return to STL to celebrate with Girls On The Run St. Louis supporters at Busch Stadium Cardinals vs.

Diamondbacks game

August 4 sleep in Rocheport

August 5 Rocheport to Windsor

August 6 Windsor to Kauffman Stadium

August 6 celebrate at Sporting Kansas City game

August 7 celebrate at Cardinals at Royals game

To learn more visit: crowdrise.com/GOTRriders