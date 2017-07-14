Girls On The Run SoleMate Challenge

ST. LOUIS, Mo._ What a way to celebrate your 50th birthday! A board member of the group Girls on The Run has an ambitious athletic idea that links Chicago and St. Louis called, the SoleMate Challenge.
David Pakorny and Courtney Berg joined us in the FOX 2 studio to explain.
Route Detail:
- July 22 Cardinals at Cubs game Wrigley Field
- July 23 Run BigTen 10k Grant Park Chicago
- July 23 Chicago to Morris
- July 24 Morris to Lincoln
- July 25 Lincoln to Litchfield
- July 26 Litchfield past Arch, Busch Stadium, GOTRSTL office to Kirkwood
- July 27 Kirkwood to Hermann
- July 28 Hermann to Rocheport
- July 28 return to STL to celebrate with Girls On The Run St. Louis supporters at Busch Stadium Cardinals vs.
- Diamondbacks game
- August 4 sleep in Rocheport
- August 5 Rocheport to Windsor
- August 6 Windsor to Kauffman Stadium
- August 6 celebrate at Sporting Kansas City game
- August 7 celebrate at Cardinals at Royals game
To learn more visit: crowdrise.com/GOTRriders