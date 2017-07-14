Ground swallows home at site of 2012 sinkhole

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – A Florida home was swallowed up by the ground where a previous sinkhole had been stabilized.

Officials in Pasco County say the hole was the size of a small swimming pool when crews arrived Friday morning, but it quickly grew to over 200 feet (60 meters) wide and 50 feet (15 meters) deep. By 9:30 a.m. the home had fallen into the sinkhole.

Kevin Guthrie of the county’s emergency management office told reporters the residents weren’t home but firefighters rescued their dogs and removed some of their belongings.

He says it was “frightening” to watch the home disappear into the hole.

Property records note a sinkhole confirmed in 2012 as “stabilized.” The home was sold in 2015.