Illinois man finds winning $50,000 lotto ticket while cleaning car

GRANITE CITY, IL – A man was cleaning out his car and found a stash of forgotten Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash tickets. Steven Neal checked the numbers on MOLottery.com and found the $50,000 winning ticket. He tells the Missouri lottery that he plans to split the prize with his wife and pay bills.

“They were actually in the glove box in my car, and I didn’t find it until the other day. I was digging through and found the tickets,” said Neal.

“I usually buy tickets for 14 draws at one time because I live in Illinois. So anytime I’m in Missouri, I’ll buy some tickets.”

Neal checked the winning numbers for all of his tickets at MOLottery.com, racking up $12 in prize money before he checked the final ticket.

“I was like, ‘Those are my numbers. Oh, my God, those are my numbers,’” recalled Neal, who used a combination of his four kids’ birthdays to pick the five winning numbers drawn in the May 5 drawing. Those numbers were: 3, 5, 14, 31 and 38.

While claiming the $50,000 prize on July 7, Neal discussed why he enjoys playing the Lottery’s Show Me Cash daily Draw Game.

“I think it has the best chances of winning. It’s only got 39 numbers, and it draws once a day.”

Neal purchased the winning ticket from the Riverview MotoMart on Riverview Drive in St. Louis.

Neal is the winner of the 461st Show Me Cash jackpot. Past winning numbers for all Missouri Lottery Draw Games can be found at MOLottery.com. All Draw Games players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim prizes.