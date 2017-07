× Members of Missouri Air National Guard welcomed home

ST. LOUIS – A big welcome home planned today at Lambert Airport. More than 20 members of the Missouri Air National Guard are returning home from the Middle East and Africa where they’ve been deployed since January.

The 239th combat communications squadron helped with military communications.

In 2016 — when the Festus National Guard armory was affected by flooding — the squadron set up communications to help with the flood response.