National Urban League Conference July 26-29 at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo._ The City of St. Louis will play host to a national convention next week! It's the 2017 National Urban League Conference; Save Our Cities, Education, Jobs and Justice.
Linda F. Harris, Senior Vice President of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis joined us on FOX 2 News in Morning with what to expect.
The 2017 National Urban League Conference will take place from July 26-29 at the America's Center. NULC is designed provide those in attendance with unmatched professional, civic engagement, business development and networking opportunities.
2017 National Urban League Conference
July 26th - 29th
America's Center
701 Convention Plaza
Downtown St. Louis
To learn more visit: ULSTL.com