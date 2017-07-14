National Urban League Conference July 26-29 at America’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo._ The City of St. Louis will play host to a national convention next week! It's the 2017 National Urban League Conference; Save Our Cities, Education, Jobs and Justice.

Linda F. Harris, Senior Vice President of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis joined us on FOX 2 News in Morning with what to expect.

The 2017 National Urban League Conference will take place from July 26-29 at the America's Center. NULC is designed provide those in attendance with unmatched professional, civic engagement, business development and networking opportunities.

2017 National Urban League Conference

July 26th - 29th

America's Center

701 Convention Plaza

Downtown St. Louis

To learn more visit: ULSTL.com