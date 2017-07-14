× Southern Illinois University plans Carbondale campus cuts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Southern Illinois University has approved a financial sustainability plan that includes recommendations to close seven programs at the Carbondale campus.

The Southern Illinoisan reports the Board of Trustees during its meeting Thursday in Springfield signed off on the new financial strategy that calls for $26 million in cuts, including permanent budget reductions totaling $19 million.

The strategy includes about $7 million in one-time reductions intended to pay back funds borrowed during the state budget crisis.

The plan recommends the closure of the seven programs “based on a significant history of low enrollment and substantially weaker comparative performance on other metrics.” They include some mining engineering, business economics and political science programs.

SIU System President Randy Dunn says the programs have been red-flagged but no final decisions have been made.

