St. Louis man catches car thief in the act, shoots him

ST. LOUIS – A suspected car thief in St. Louis is hospitalized after being shot in the leg when the vehicle’s owner allegedly caught him in the act.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police are still investigating the shooting, which happened about 10 p.m. Thursday. The 35-year-old man who was shot is in stable condition. The 56-year-old car owner was not hurt.

Police say a man with a box cutter was trying to steal a car when the owner confronted him. Police say the suspect was shot while lunging at the owner.

Police are investigating the suspect for assault and attempted car theft.

