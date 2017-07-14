St. Louis man catches car thief in the act, shoots him
ST. LOUIS – A suspected car thief in St. Louis is hospitalized after being shot in the leg when the vehicle’s owner allegedly caught him in the act.
Police are investigating the suspect for assault and attempted car theft.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police are still investigating the shooting, which happened about 10 p.m. Thursday. The 35-year-old man who was shot is in stable condition. The 56-year-old car owner was not hurt.
Police say a man with a box cutter was trying to steal a car when the owner confronted him. Police say the suspect was shot while lunging at the owner.
