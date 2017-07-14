× St. Louisan to be nominated for United States Attorney by President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate candidates for United States Attorney in several states. Among the nominees is Jeffrey B. Jensen of St. Louis, who, if confirmed, would serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Starting in 1989, Jensen was a FBI special agent, attending Saint Louis University School of Law at night while with the Bureau. He went on to serve as an Assistant United States Attorney and executive U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Missouri from 1999 to 2009. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jensen left to form his own law firm. Jensen currently works at the Husch Blackwell law firm.

In a statement, Husch Blackwell CEO and Managing Partner Greg Smith said, “We are very proud of Jeff on his nomination for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. Few attorneys can match his skill, integrity, experience and character. He is the right person for a job that is critically important for our region.”