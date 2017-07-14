× Supreme Court justice, appellate judge to speak in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) _ Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is set to appear on stage with a federal appellate judge in Chicago.

Ginsburg and Ann Claire Williams will hold a conversation at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre on Sept. 11. It’s part of a Roosevelt University program focusing on themes of law, social justice and the American Dream.

Ginsburg was appointed to the nation’s highest court in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton. The 84-year-old is releasing an exercise book later this year called “The RBG Workout.” It’ll features illustrations of Ginsburg’s own workout routine.

Clinton nominated Williams to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago in 1999, when she became the first African-American on that court. The 67-year-old recently assumed senior status, opening a vacancy but letting her continue with a reduced caseload.