× Woman sentenced in man’s 2012 shooting death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A woman charged in the shooting death of a 41-year-old man at a southwestern Missouri apartment has accepted a plea deal.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Marya Von Brandt was sentenced to nine years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2012 shooting death of Kevin Engh in Springfield.

Von Brandt was 18 at the time of the shooting and 23 today. She was initially charged with second-degree murder. Police say Engh had previously paid Von Brandt for sex.

Though at least one expert witness called in 2015 said Von Brandt functioned like she was 9 or 10 years old, Von Brandt was found fit to stand trial following a lengthy mental evaluation. Von Brandt has always maintained she acted in self-defense.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader