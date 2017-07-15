× Bell’s Walk Off Homer Sinks Cardinals as 2nd Half of Season Begins with Loss

Josh Bell’s three run walk off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Pirates a 5-2 win over the Cardinals on Friday night in Pittsburgh. The winning blast came off Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh, dropping his season record to 1-5. Jedd Gyorko’s first inning two run home run got the Cardinals off to a quick start and a 2-0 lead. But that was the end of the Redbirds offense for the rest of the evening. The Pirates got their first two runs of the game on an RBI single by Bell in the third inning to cut the Cards lead to 2-1. Pittsburgh got the tying hit from Gregory Polanco in the fifth inning. His single scored Andrew McCutchen to knot the game at 2-2. Mike Leake started the game for the Cards, but lasted just five innings, allowing two runs.

Milwaukee won their first game after the All-Star break, 9-6 over Philadelphia. The Brewers now lead the Cards by six and a half games in the National League Central Division.