Cardinals place Piscotty on DL, recall Sierra from Springfield

PITTSBURGH, PA – The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain. Rookie outfielder Magneuris Sierra has been recalled from Double A Springfield.

Piscotty, 26, left Friday’s night game after making a catch in the 9th inning off a ball hit to right field by the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Josh Harrison.

This is Piscotty’s second trip to the DL this season. He missed 12 games in May with a strained right hamstring. Piscotty is batting .236 with six home runs and 31 RBI over 69 games in 2017.

Sierra, 21, made his Major League debut on May 7 in Atlanta. He hit safely in his first eight straight games and currently has the longest active hitting streak on the Cardinals. Sierra will wear uniform No. 43.