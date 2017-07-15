Cardinals place Piscotty on DL, recall Sierra from Springfield

St. Louis Cardinals Stephen Piscotty makes his way to first base with a RBI single as Matt Carpenter scores from third base in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on June 15, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

PITTSBURGH, PA – The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain. Rookie outfielder Magneuris Sierra has been recalled from Double A Springfield.

Piscotty, 26, left Friday’s night game after making a catch in the 9th inning off a ball hit to right field by the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Josh Harrison.

This is Piscotty’s second trip to the DL this season. He missed 12 games in May with a strained right hamstring. Piscotty is batting .236 with six home runs and 31 RBI over 69 games in 2017.

Sierra, 21, made his Major League debut on May 7 in Atlanta.  He hit safely in his first eight straight games and currently has the longest active hitting streak on the Cardinals.   Sierra will wear uniform No. 43.

