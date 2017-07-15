× Missouri boy, 9, dies of injuries linked to fleeing car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City, Missouri, police say a 9-year-old boy has died of injuries sustained when a car fleeing from police crashed into a vehicle occupied by the boy, his father, pregnant mother and grandfather.

Police said Thursday that Aaron Cordell Shanklin-James died at a hospital of injuries sustained the previous day.

Kaveon Cottonham of Grandview is charged with four second-degree assault counts and one count of leaving an accident scene. It wasn’t clear Saturday if those charges would be upgraded to reflect Aaron’s death. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say Cottonham fled when a police vehicle responding to a call tried to pass him. A witness told police that Cottonham panicked because he thought the officer was trying to pull him over.