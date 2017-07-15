× Missouri jail evacuated after fire; no injuries reported

AVA, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a southern Missouri sheriff’s department and jail were briefly evacuated after an inmate started a fire, filling the lockup with smoke.

KYTV (http://bit.ly/2tXpzGs ) reports that no injuries resulted from the Saturday blaze in the jail at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Ava.

Sheriff Chris Degase says all inmates were returned to the jail after the lockup was inspected, and that the inmates were medically evaluated.

Degase said circumstances involving the fire were being investigated.