Missouri woman gets 5-year prison term in infant's death

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – A central Missouri woman convicted of recklessly causing the death of her infant daughter whose body was found in a car trunk in 2009 has been ordered to spend five years in prison.

KMIZ-TV reports Emily Usnick was sentenced Friday. She’d originally been charged with second-degree murder but was convicted in May of involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities have said Usnick’s infant’s body was found in a plastic bag within a container in a car trunk during a 2009 drug raid at her home in Miller County’s St. Elizabeth. Investigators have said they seized large amounts of methamphetamine during the search.

Autopsy results found the infant was viable at birth.