Naked Bike Ride celebrates 10th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Saturday was the 10th annual World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis. The naked bike rides happen all over the world and this one is growing in popularity.

Organizers said the event is to celebrate positive body image while raising awareness about cyclists’ rights on the road. Last year about 2,000 riders took to the streets to participate making St. Louis’s naked bike ride the third largest in the world.

The motto of the ride is “bare as you dare” so there are all variations of outfits.