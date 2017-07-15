Residents concerned about the future of the Clemens House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A historic home that had ties to Mark Twain that went up in flames in St. Louis this week is still raising some serious concerns for residents. The debris that went flying through their neighborhood - much of it still laying around has residents upset with how the developer is responding.

Newly elected City of St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosleu met with his constituents Saturday morning to hear their concerns. Residents gathered where the fire broke out earlier in the week at the old historic Clemens Mansion. It's been vacant for years.

Fire crews returned to the scene Saturday to put out a few hotspots.

Bosley says residents have concerns about the debris that went flying through their neighborhood. Some residents say they have more questions than answers from the owner developer Paul McKee, "We have a lot of people still smelling the fire and we are breathing in hazards chemicals. It needs to be handled the way it would be in any other part of the city, “said Bosley.

A lot of the projects that he has tried to bring to this north side neighborhood and not follow through the Clemens Mansion, this incident is just the tipping point for resident they are upset," said Rep. Bruce Franks.

Alderman Bosley says an independent lab test shows that the debris a resident collected in his yard after Wednesday's fire results came back positive for asbestos. Residents claim the poor oversight of the vacant Clemons property is to blame.

"That is not the case at all, there is no asbestos in there I’ve heard from some of the people we had that cleaned it up about 2-3 years ago," says Paul McKee.

McKee says despite he claims, he says it's his goal to work alongside residents to restore life to community.