ST. LOUIS - The search continues for the body of a driver who plunged into the Mississippi River Saturday morning. The incident happened near Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

You can see the top of the cab of the truck sticking up from the water.

A St. Louis Fire Department Marine unit was notified along with the Coast Guard.

A witness told Fox 2 that he tried to help the driver, but he drove his pick-up into the river.