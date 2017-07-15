× Study: Boxed Mac and Cheese may contain harmful chemicals

ST. LOUIS – Do you often make macaroni and cheese from a box for your kids? It’s a fast, easy fix for lunch or dinner. According to a new report, boxed macaroni and cheese using powdered cheese may contain potentially harmful chemicals.

The New York Times reports that, “Now a new study of 30 cheese products has detected phthalates in all but one of the samples tested, with the highest concentrations found in the highly processed cheese powder in boxed mac and cheese mixes. The report, which was conducted by an independent laboratory and paid for by environmental advocacy groups, has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal.”

These chemicals can affect male hormones like testosterone and have been linked to birth defects in infant boys and learning and behavior problems in older children.

The chemicals get into the food from packaging and equipment used in manufacturing.