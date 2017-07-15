Westbound I-44 in downtown St. Louis closed for repair work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There are a couple of big road projects in the works this weekend that could affect your plans. MoDOT crews will close more than two miles of westbound Interstate 44 in St. Louis city.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing all lanes of westbound I-44 in downtown St. Louis. The section is from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge all the way to the Interstate 44-55 split. Crews are going to repair the Poplar Street Bridge ramp. It is similar to work done about a month ago.

And an early warning for next weekend, the same lanes and ramps will be close.

All of this work is weather dependent.

All lanes should reopen by 5am Monday morning.

See more traffic information here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic