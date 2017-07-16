Car crashes into roof of St. Louis home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A car crashes into the roof of a home in the 5900 block of a Lillian after 1pm Sunday. The occupant of the home was at the gym at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken away from the scene by first responders and transported to the hospital. The condition of the driver is not known. Firefighters say the driver is alert and talking.

The car was speeding down the road and launched into the roof of the home. It also damaged a neighboring home.

