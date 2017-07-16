× Chicago community activist killed in weekend shooting

CHICAGO – Chicago police say a community activist who worked to fight violence was fatally shot less than a block from the offices of his nonprofit group.

Police and relatives say 58-year-old William “Willie” Cooper was shot dead Saturday afternoon near the offices of Lilydale Outreach Workers for a Better Community. He was the principal officer of the nonprofit, which provides jobs to teenagers on Chicago’s South Side.

Cooper’s wife, Sherry Clark, tells the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2tYQt0L ) that her late husband “did a lot for the community.”

Police say Cooper was walking near a liquor store when he was shot in the mouth and back by someone in a dark-colored vehicle driving by.

He was one of at least three people fatally shot through Sunday morning during the weekend in Chicago.