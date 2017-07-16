Congressman Clay attends dedication for children’s center bearing his name

The center will provide behavioral care for children and families who have suffered through physical or emotional trauma. Clay says this dedication is personal for him.
"This is my childhood neighborhood, this is where I grew up. This is where my focus has been over the years, on how we bring needed services to this community," said Congressman Lacy Clay.
The Center for Children`s Health will intervene in young lives to heal children, stabilize families and restore trust to prevent young people from making tragic life choices like engaging in criminal activity.