Couple plans to wed during solar eclipse in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Samantha Adams and her fiance are planning a cosmic wedding this August during the total solar eclipse.

Adams told The Kansas City Star she couldn’t dream of a more perfect setting for her wedding than during the eclipse because she loves the stars. So the ceremony will be held outside on Aug. 21 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Adams’ fiance , Cameron Kuhn, says he’s happy to go along with the eclipse wedding because it makes his bride happy.

The couple’s entire ceremony will have an eclipse theme and every guest will be provided with a pair of solar glasses. During the wedding, the couple plans to watch the eclipse with their guests before taking their vows.