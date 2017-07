Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prep Sports guru Earl Austin Jr. joined Zac Choate on the Sports Final set on Sunday, July 16th.

Among the topics they discussed were Jayson Tatum's performance in the NBA Summer League. They also talked about local prep basketball star Jericole Hellems performance in the Peach Jam and all of the offers he is getting from major colleges. Zac and Earl talked local college basketball and how it should be much improved this coming season. They wrapped up their segment previewing the upcoming local high school football season.