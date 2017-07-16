× Frazier’s 9th-inning single gives Pirates 4-3 win over Cards

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Adam Frazier’s game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.

Francisco Cervelli reached on an infield single leading off the ninth against Brett Cecil (1-3), and Jordy Mercer’s one-out double scored pinch-runner Josh Harrison with the tying run. Jose Osuna grounded out, David Freese was intentionally walked and Frazier lined a single to center.

Pittsburgh took two of three against an NL Central rival, winning Friday on Josh Bell’s three-run homer in the ninth off Seung Hwan Oh. Bell and Frazier both got their first walkoff hits in the big leagues.

Wade LeBlance (4-2) pitched a hitless ninth.

Yadier Molina had put St. Louis ahead 3-2 with an eighth inning home run, the first allowed by Juan Nicasio this year.