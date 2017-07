Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m. This week the two discuss Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian attorney, crime in St. Louis and what Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has planned to combat it, and the latest on attempts to repeal Obamacare.