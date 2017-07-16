× Passenger “passing gas” forces flight to land at North Carolina airport

RALEIGH, N.C. – Authorities at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport had to take passenger of an American Airlines flight Sunday afternoon following a medical incident on a flight. The flight landed at the airport after passengers fell sick and nauseous in flight.

It was later determined that someone on the flight had “passed gas” causing passengers to complain of headaches and nausea.

WNCN is reporting the incident is being investigated as a medical call and that the flight is not being identified or where it was from or its destination.