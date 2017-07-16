× Pirates Make Cardinals Walk Off the Plank Again, Winning 4-3

For the second time in three games, the Pittsburgh Pirates scored a walk off win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The latest came on Sunday, July 16, with Adam Frazier’s game winning single in the Pirates 4-3 win. Trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning, Matt Carpenter’s double scored Magneuris Sierra to knot the game at 1-1. Down 2-1 in the sixth inning. Martinez helped himself with a two out run scoring signal to make it a 2-2 score. Yadier Molina gave the Cardinals their first lead of the game, hitting his tenth home run of the season. The solo shot to left gave St. Louis a 3-2 lead. The Cardinals again wasted a solid pitching performance from Carlos Martinez. The All-Star pitcher threw seven innings, allowing just two runs while striking out five. Martinez left with the game tied 2-2. Trevor Rosenthal pitched a scoreless eighth inning, but Brett Cecil was a disaster in the ninth inning when the Pirates scored two runs to register the come back win. Jordy Mercer’s double scored the tying run off Cecil, before Frazier’s walk off hit.

The legend of Cardinals rookie Magneuris Sierra continues to grow. He had four hits in his return to the Cardinals. Those hits gave him a nine game hitting streak, dating back to the last time Sierra was up with the Cards. No player in Cardinals franchise history has started his career with hits in his first nine games.

The Cardinals road trip continues with a four game series against the Mets in New York. It begins on Monday, July 17 with Adam Wainwright on the mound for the Redbirds.