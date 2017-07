Please enable Javascript to watch this video ST. LOUIS, MO - Today at 2pm is the St. Louis Surge's final home game of the season.

Khalia Collier, Owner & GM of the St. Louis Surge, and Tony Condra, Head Coach, discuss their undefeated season and their hopes for a 2017 National Championship. The 2017 National Tournament is being in St. Louis this year on August 5th-6th.