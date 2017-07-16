Suspicious death: East Alton man found dead in home identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ALTON, Ill. - A suspicious death in Madison County has prompted the Major Case Squad to take over the investigation. Michael S. Louvier, 49, was found dead in his home.

Investigators from the Major Case Squad were summoned by the East Alton Police Department on Friday about investigating a suspicious death in the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

Louvier's neighbors say his mother had brought him lunch Friday and the door was locked. That`s when she looked through window and saw her son on the floor .

His neighbor say it also looked like Louvier had recently changed all the locks on his doors at home and investigators and residents say they have more questions than answers.

Lieutenant Michael Parkinson said that because of the nature of the scene, investigators are not in the position to discuss exactly why they are calling the case a suspicious death, but that they have about 20 investigators working this case.

Meanwhile, Janice Shirley, who lives across the street, said that she knew a person who lives at the house.

"It's unbelievable," Shirley said. "I hope it's nothing bad. I hope it's not anybody that I know that's caused it or anything."

The Major Case Squad is requesting public assistance from anyone who may have had contact with Louvier since July 11 in person, by phone, or on social media.

Police are asking for anyone who had contact with Mr. Louvier to call the East Alton Police Department at 618-259-2279 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.