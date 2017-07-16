Witness says man intentionally drove into Mississippi river; search for body continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Witnesses say a driver intentionally drove his truck into the Mississippi river Saturday.

Devon Carter says he saw the driver sitting in his truck in a parking lot on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, then saw him drive into the water. Carter says he tried to help the man before he was pulled under water.

"I observed a man driver into the river. He just started to rev his engine up and then he just did 40 into the river. I tried to go and save him and then he dove back in the water. I never saw him come back up after that," said Devon Carter.

The search continues in the Mississippi river around Lumiere Place Casino for the man's body.