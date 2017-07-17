× 1 killed, 2 wounded after shots fired at vehicle in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say one person has been killed and two others wounded after shots were fired at a vehicle in eastern Columbia.

Police said in a news release that officers responded early Sunday to a panic alarm at a convenience store after a woman entered the business suffering from a gunshot wound. Responding officers found a wounded man near the vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. Another male victim was found during a search of the area.

Medical personnel declared one of the male victims dead. The extent of injuries to the other two victims wasn’t immediately known.

Police say the victims were wounded after shots were fired at their vehicle from another vehicle.