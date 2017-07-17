× 19-year-old arrested in killing in southeast Missouri

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) _ A 19-year-old man has been arrested in a southeast Missouri killing.

The Southeast Missourian reports that police began investigating late Friday after someone flagged down a Kennett police officer and said there was a dead person on his couch. The Dunklin County coroner pronounced 20-year-old Akeem Nelson dead at the scene.

The suspect was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. No other arrests are expected.

Besides Kennett police, the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating.

___

Information from: Southeast Missourian