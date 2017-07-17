After car crashes into roof, neighbors say unsafe driving is common

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – On Sunday afternoon, a 2003 Chevy Envoy flew off the road and went airborne at the 5900 block of Lillian and Memika in north St. Louis, ultimately crashing into a roof.

Neighbor Richard Rayford says drivers speed down Memika and blow through stop signs all the time, but seeing the car land on the roof of a home takes it to a whole new level.

“These youngsters speed through here all the time, it’s just crazy that they don’t care. A little kid almost got hit because these guys go flying up and down these streets,” Rayford said.

According to the Garon Mosby, a spokesman for the St. Louis Fire Department, the driver crossed over Lillian, struck a pole, went flying, and landed upside down on top of the house. Luckily the 66-year-old owner wasn’t home at the time. Fire crews had to use special equipment to make the rescue and remove the car.

"Our task force had some training in regards to structural engineering. We’re not experts, but we have enough training to do what we need to do. Roofes were not built to handle the weight of a car or that and impact,” Mosby said.

Firefighters say the 41-year-old male driver was trapped under the dashboard. He was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition.

"No respect for the law when then it comes to obeying a stop sign,” Rayford said.