Andy Cohen's dog 'Wacha' meets Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native and ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host Andy Cohen still carries a place in his heart for his hometown and its sports teams.

When Stan Kroenke relocated the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles, Cohen famously ripped the billionaire on his late night talk show.

And when Cohen decided to become a pet owner for the first time and adopt a dog, he named his four-legged friend Wacha after the Cardinals pitcher.

On Sunday night’s ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Cohen was happy to report that Wacha finally met his namesake.

“I don’t know who’s belly I want to rub more right now,” Cohen said.