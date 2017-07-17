Ballwin police officer completes triathlon before work

BALLWIN, MO – A police officer completed a triathlon Sunday before heading into work. The Ballwin Police Department says that Officer Jasmin Softic just learned to swim two weeks ago. The department posted this Facebook status update:

“This morning, while officers worked to ensure the safety of the Ballwin Triathlon athletes, one of our own, Officer Jasmin Softic, was competing in the event for the very first time. An accomplished biker and runner, Jasmin learned to swim a whole two weeks ago. Finishing 3rd in his age group with a time of 1:21:36, Officer Softic donned his uniform and is finishing the final 8 hours of his shift. If you see him today, be sure to give him a high-five. He’ll be the one with the medal around his neck.”