Belleville to get second Walmart Supercenter

BELLEVILLE, IL – The Belleville City Council voted unanimously, Monday night, to approve the plans for a Walmart Supercenter on the west side of town.

The 196,000 square foot Supercenter will include a 1,500 square foot convenience store and gas station.

There is already a Walmart Supercenter on Carlyle on the east side of town. The new megastore is planned for Illinois Rt 15 near south 74th Street.

Mayor Mark Eckert says unlike the city's Walmart Supercenter on Carlyle, developers for the new megastore have not asked for any city tax incentives which will ultimately save shoppers and Belleville residents money.

Mayor Eckert hopes the new store will be up and running in 2018.