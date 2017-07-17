Civic Center transit station to open Aug. 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo._ A completion date has been announced for the redesigned Metro Civic Center transit station downtown near the Scottrade Center. The renovations are still ongoing but Metro says the new station will open on August 14.

Work on the $10.5 million complex started more than a year ago. It will include an indoor, climate-controlled waiting area for bus and Metrolink passengers, digital arrival time boards, concessions, public restrooms and on-site security officers.

There will be 19 bays for buses. There are six in the old center.

The 23 Metro bus routes that operate downtown will provide service to the Civic Center Station. Four existing routes are going to be split into eight new routes, which will be shorter.

Metro says the new set up will provide passengers with more direct service and better reliability. In fact, Metro officials tell our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that ridership has been declining since 2014.

Metro officials cite crime concerns and the lower fuel prices that make driving more attractive as contributing factors.