FDA gives preliminary approval for CAR T-cell therapy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ A new treatment is on the horizon for people suffering from cancer, specifically Leukemia. The FDA has given its preliminary approval for CAR T-Cell Therapy. It’s based on a person’s own genes.

Dr. Mark Fesler, Oncologist with SLUCare and SSM Health SLU Hospital, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with more.

The therapy removes healthy immune cells from the patient`s blood, has them re-programmed to attack the cancer cells and injected back into the body to fight the cancer.

It genetically alters a patient`s own cells to fight cancer, transforming them into what scientists call “a living drug” that powerfully bolsters the immune system to shut down the disease.

To learn more visit: nytimes.com/2017/07/12/health/fda-novartis-leukemia-gene-medicine.html or ssmhealth.com